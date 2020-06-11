Kushal Tandon’s Bebaakee to stream in July

The upcoming romantic drama series Bebaakee, which was earlier scheduled to premiere in March on ALTBalaji and ZEE5, will now start streaming on leading home-grown OTT platforms in the month of July. The web series casts Kushal Tandon, Shiv Jyoti Rajput, and Karan Jotwani in pivotal characters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Apr 30, 2020 at 3:57pm PDT

Bebaakee follows the lives of Kainaat Sahni and Sufiyaan Alazi, two powerful characters with contrasting personalities. Simple and carefree, Kainaat has her eyes set on her goals while Sufiyaan belongs to an ultra-rich family. Their paths cross because of their shared love for journalism. The confusion arises when the duo finds themselves unable to figure out if the vibe that they share is going to be followed by love or hate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:12am PST

Bebaakee reunites actor Kushal Tandon with producer Ekta Kapoor after their 2018 web series Hum. Talking about his forthcoming project, the actor says, “I chose to be a part of Bebaakee since it gave me the chance to be part of an ALTBalaji show for the second time. What really stood out was Ekta ma’am telling me that it is a very crazy character with grey shades and one of the best-written roles in a fictional web series. I still remember that I was in Thailand undergoing my training in martial arts when she told me that you have to do this to which I agreed immediately. I can relate so well to my character because 75% of Sufiyaan is what Kushal is in real life. Sufiyaan is one of the most exciting roles I have ever played and I am sure that my fans will absolutely love it.”

Bebaakee features Sameer Malhotra, Saloni Vora, Suchitra Pillai, Indraneel Bhattacharya, Pratik Sehajpal, Aditi Vats, Pubali Sanyal, and Ishaan Dhawan in supporting roles.