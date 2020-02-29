Kunal Kemmu feels he is an underutilised actor

There is no denying the fact that Kunal Kemmu is a brilliant actor. He becomes the character that he essays on screen. However, despite delivering a diverse range of performances in films like Kalyug (2005), Traffic Signal (2007) and Kalank (2019) and proving his mettle time and again, the actor says that filmmaker mostly approach him for comical roles.

During a recent interview, when Kemmu was asked if he feels that he is underrated as an actor, he retorted, “I cannot say that I am underrated, but I am underutilised for sure as an actor. I know that I am capable of doing so much as a performer. I have so much to offer. I have more potential than what the audience has seen in the films that I have done so far. Or maybe my fans who like my work believe that I am versatile as an actor. But that is not how the filmmakers and casting directors are seeing me.”

Kunal Kemmu is currently basking in the huge success of his latest film Malang (2020). Though the romantic thriller also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Disha Patani and Anil Kapoor, it was Kemmu who walked home with all the praises. The audience just loved him in the role of a psychopathic cop.

“One of my friends, who is also a filmmaker, told me that his reference to my work was Golmaal. So, he tends to think that I am good in comedy. He added that my comic timing was good. Then he mentioned that he was surprised to see me in Malang. I think many people are under the impression that I can only be good at comedy. I really have a lot to offer, if they cast me,” concluded the actor.