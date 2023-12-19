Website Logo
  • Tuesday, December 19, 2023
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Kumail Nanjiani spills beans on his next ‘Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire’

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Kumail Nanjiani (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

The much-loved Ghostbusters franchise turns 40 next year, and if the recently released teaser trailer for the upcoming installment Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is anything to go by, it appears that director Gil Kenan is set to surprise the audience with the film’s supernatural content.

During an interview with UPI, actor Kumail Nanjiani also dropped some interesting details on the much-anticipated film.

The 45-year-old star said that he believes Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will return the franchise to its scare-happy roots.

While promoting the new animated film Migration, Nanjiani said, “There is some really, genuinely scary stuff. The scary stuff is actually scary.”

The recently released teaser trailer revealed New Yorkers are freezing to death all over the city.

Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Annie Potts co-star in “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” in which the old and new “Ghostbusters” teams must save New York City from a powerful chilling adversary.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire is scheduled to hit cinemas on March 29, 2024.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
‘Dunki’: Shah Rukh delivers a cinematic masterpiece ahead of Christmas
Entertainment
Hoping ‘Munna Bhai 3’ will be made soon: Sanjay Dutt
Hollywood News
Official poster for Anjana Vasan’s ‘Wicked Little Letters’ out
NEWS
Rishab Shetty adopts government school
Entertainment
Sequel to Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ announced
NEWS
Netflix renews 7 K-dramas for 2024
MUSIC
‘AI can’t mimic our creativity’: Anoushka Shankar
NEWS
Big B becomes owner of Mumbai team in Indian Street Premier League
Entertainment
‘I feel privileged’: Adarsh Gourav on working with Zoya
Entertainment
‘Want to end year with film for me’: Shah Rukh on ‘Dunki’
NEWS
Ranveer Singh launches new figures at Madame Tussauds
NEWS
Ayush Sharma’s car involved in road accident
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW