  • Thursday, June 01, 2023
Kumail Nanjiani bags Thread: An Insidious Tale

Nanjiani is presently working on the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.

Kumail Nanjiani (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore have been roped in to star in Thread: An Insidious Tale, a new film in the globally popular film franchise, Insidious.

The Insidious horror film franchise began back in 2010 and has so far spawned four installments. A fifth film, titled The Red Door, in the franchise is due next month. The franchise is now moving into spin-off territory with Thread: An Insidious Tale.

Thread: An Insidious Tale is set to be directed by Jeremy Slater, who is best known for creating the hit Marvel series, Moon Knight. He will make his feature directorial debut.

Thread: An Insidious Tale will not continue the story of the main series and will focus on new characters.

“The story here is that of a husband and wife (Nanjiani and Moore) who enlist the help of a spell to travel back in time, such that they can prevent the death of their young daughter. The consequences, of course, prove to be severe,” a report by Deadline reads.

Thread: An Insidious Tale is the first proper spin-off in the franchise despite the sequels shifting focus from the central characters.

Meanwhile, Nanjiani is presently working on the sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which is scheduled to release in December this year.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

