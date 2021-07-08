Website Logo
  Thursday, July 08, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 405,028
Total Cases 30,709,557
Today's Fatalities 817
Today's Cases 45,892
Entertainment

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi to release this month, makers unveil first look poster

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi was announced in 2019. The film was slated to release in 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was postponed.

Now, there have been reports that the movie might get a direct-to-digital release. However, the makers have not yet announced anything about it.

But, today, the first look poster of Mimi has been unveiled and it is announced that the film will release this month. However, there’s no confirmation whether it will get a direct-to-digital release or a theatrical release.

Kriti took to Twitter to share the first look poster. She tweeted, “This July, expect the extraordinary from the ordinary! Stay tuned. #Mimi @TripathiiPankaj @SaieTamhankar #SupriyaPathak #ManojPahwa #DineshVijan @Laxman10072 @arrahman @OfficialAMITABH @rohanshankar06 @SamruddhiPorey #AkashAgrawal @MaddockFilms @jiostudios @sonymusicindia.”

In the poster, Kriti is seen with a baby bump, and there’s an interesting caption written on it, ‘Nothing like what you are expecting!’.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is Kriti and Laxman’s second film together. Earlier, the director-actress duo had worked together in Luka Chuppi.

Mimi, which is an adaptation of the Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy, also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, and Supriya Pathak.

Mala Aai Vhhaychy released in 2011 and won National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Marathi. The movie was also remade in Telugu as Welcome Obama.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

