Kriti Sanon starrer Mimi to not mount shooting floor immediately

Kriti Sanon was psyched up about resuming work on her upcoming film Mimi after its shoot came to a halt due to the Coronavirus pandemic. But now it looks like the actress will have to wait a little longer before the film begins production.

Though the government of Maharashtra has allowed shootings in the state, director Lakshman Utekar does not want to go to sets immediately, due to safety concerns. “We have close to five days’ shoot left, including the filming of a song and some scenes. But we do not plan to resume shoot anytime soon. The number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra is increasing with every passing day. Unless that comes under control, I do not want to call my team on the set,” the filmmaker tells a publication.

Mimi is an official adaptation of the National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhayachy (2011). Sanon plays the character of a surrogate mother in the movie. Spilling some beans on her character, the actress had earlier said that she had to gain weight to perfect some crucial scenes. “We had to shoot the pregnancy scenes and Laxman sir was very clear that it was necessary to gain weight for those scenes because he did not want the character to have a chiselled face. Since I have a high metabolism, I knew this was going to be a task for me. I knew I had to increase my appetite and calorie intake, so I completely stopped working out, even yoga! I used to have poori-halwa-chana as breakfast and sweets after every meal. Though I enjoyed initially, later I had to force myself to eat as I had lost interest in food. In fact, when I used to not feel hungry, I used to eat a cheese slice.”

Mimi is produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.