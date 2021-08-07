Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao to adopt parents in their next

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kriti Sanon, who is riding high on the runaway success of her latest film Mimi (2021), next pairs up with Rajkummar Rao for a special project. The two play a couple in their next film, who adopt an older couple as parents. Veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah also feature in important roles.

Directed by Abhishek Jain, the untitled film was initially set to enter theatres in March 2020. But the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India threw a wrench into the works and filming got delayed by several months. Sanon and Rao started shooting for the first schedule of the film in October last year.

In an interview, Sanon had described the forthcoming film as a great slice-of-life family drama with a nice message. The makers are expected to announce the new release date for the film soon.

After wrapping up this yet-to-be-titled project, Kriti Sanon will commence work on Vikas Bahl’s next directorial Ganapath. The film reunites her with Tiger Shroff after a long gap of seven years. The duo kick-started their acting career together with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti in 2014.

Speaking about Ganapath, Sanon had previously said, “I have always wanted to do an action film, and who better to do it with than Tiger? For this film, I will have to get the hang of riding a dirt bike. Also, action as a genre is new for me, so I will be spending a lot of time prepping up when it comes to technicalities and stunts. I have wanted to do the kind of roles Uma Thurman has done. I always felt like I could make better use of my height and long legs, and here I am getting a chance to do that.”

