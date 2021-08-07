Website Logo
  • Saturday, August 07, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 427,371
Total Cases 31,895,385
Today's Fatalities 617
Today's Cases 38,628

Entertainment

Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao to adopt parents in their next

Kriti Sanon (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Kriti Sanon, who is riding high on the runaway success of her latest film Mimi (2021), next pairs up with Rajkummar Rao for a special project. The two play a couple in their next film, who adopt an older couple as parents. Veteran actors Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah also feature in important roles.

Directed by Abhishek Jain, the untitled film was initially set to enter theatres in March 2020. But the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in India threw a wrench into the works and filming got delayed by several months. Sanon and Rao started shooting for the first schedule of the film in October last year.

In an interview, Sanon had described the forthcoming film as a great slice-of-life family drama with a nice message. The makers are expected to announce the new release date for the film soon.

After wrapping up this yet-to-be-titled project, Kriti Sanon will commence work on Vikas Bahl’s next directorial Ganapath. The film reunites her with Tiger Shroff after a long gap of seven years. The duo kick-started their acting career together with Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti in 2014.

Speaking about Ganapath, Sanon had previously said, “I have always wanted to do an action film, and who better to do it with than Tiger? For this film, I will have to get the hang of riding a dirt bike. Also, action as a genre is new for me, so I will be spending a lot of time prepping up when it comes to technicalities and stunts. I have wanted to do the kind of roles Uma Thurman has done. I always felt like I could make better use of my height and long legs, and here I am getting a chance to do that.”

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of Ponniyin Selvan
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram Batra in biopic Shershaah
Entertainment
“When Mohenjo Daro didn’t do well, it pulled me back a little bit,” says Pooja…
Entertainment
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani on recreating Katrina Kaif’s Sheila…
Entertainment
Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira makes digital debut with ALT Balaji’s Crimes and Confessions
Entertainment
Exclusive! Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq: Any work that we create should reflect the…
Entertainment
Olympic Games: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and other B-Town celebs congratulate Neeraj Chopra…
Entertainment
Shero first look: Sunny Leone stuns us in a never-seen-before avatar
Entertainment
Kajal Aggarwal wraps up the shooting of Uma, tweets ‘This film is all…
Entertainment
Yo Yo Honey Singh opens up about the domestic violence allegations on him…
Entertainment
The Empire trailer: This Kunal Kapoor, Drashti Dhami, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi…
Entertainment
Bhumi Pednekar in talks to star alongside Shahid Kapoor in Ali Abbas Zafar’s…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Jaydeep Sarkar on Feels Like Ishq, casting of Tanya and…
Elnaaz Norouzi on Chutzpah, playing the role of a camgirl,…
Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gears up to begin final schedule of…
Sidharth Malhotra reveals who inspired him to play Captain Vikram…
Kriti Sanon & Rajkummar Rao to adopt parents in their…
“When Mohenjo Daro didn’t do well, it pulled me back…
Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani…
Manoj Chetan Singh Kaira makes digital debut with ALT Balaji’s…