Kriti Sanon, Kajol start shooting for Kanika Dhillon’s ‘Do Patti’

Do Patti is produced by Kathha Pictures and co-produced by Kriti Sanon, also written by Kanika Dhillon, and will stream exclusively on Netflix.

Team Do Patti (Image source: Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

The shooting for actresses Kriti Sanon and Kajol starrer upcoming film Do Patti has now begun.

Makers began the filming of the film in Mumbai today.

The film is set to take viewers on a thrilling suspense-filled ride like never before and transport audiences to the mesmerizing hills of North India, which serve as a backdrop for the mystery and intrigue to unfold.

The film is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi, popularly known as BOB, and stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon in lead roles.

After taking the world on adventurous trips with her stories in much-loved movies like Kedarnath, Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, Rashmi Rocket, and Guilty, amongst others, Kanika Dhillon sharing her excitement in a statement earlier said, “I am absolutely thrilled to embark on this new journey as a producer. Do Patti is a compelling story, very close to my heart as a writer. And am thrilled to start my journey as a producer with Do Patti. And such talented actors like Kriti and Kajol and of course Netflix. The writer in me feels empowered today that apart from creating the world on paper, I can curate my vision into reality. I hope to work towards building a production house that truly empowers stories and storytellers!”

Sharing her thoughts on the film, Kajol added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to team up with Netflix once again after Tribhanga and Lust Stories 2, this time for an exhilarating ride that is Do Patti. The opportunity to be on streaming has been truly exciting as it allows us to venture into unexplored territories and present captivating stories to audiences across the globe. Do Patti has a standout script that promises a unique blend of adventure and mystery. It is a story that is not only rooted in India but also promises the thrill that can be enjoyed by entertainment enthusiasts across borders ”

Actor turned producer, Kriti Sanon earlier said, “Do Patti is a script that holds a very special place in my heart as it marks my debut as a Producer with my production house Blue Butterfly Films. I love every single aspect of filmmaking and have always wanted to be more creatively involved in stories that touch my heart. And I felt in my gut that I was ready to shift the gear and do more. I’m excited to collaborate with the extremely talented Kanika Dhillon as a producer and we couldn’t have asked for a better partner than Netflix for this magical journey. Adding to our women power is the amazing Kajol ma’am, who I’m thrilled to be working again with after almost 8 years (since Dilwale). I just cannot wait for this ride to begin!”

Kajol and Kriti have previously worked together in Rohit Shetty’s romantic drama film Dilwale which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles.

