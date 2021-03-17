Kriti Sanon in talks to join Kartik Aaryan on the remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo

By: Mohnish Singh







If you loved the fresh pairing of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan in Maddock Films’ Luka Chuppi (2019) and wished to see the two actors again in a film, here is an exciting piece of news for you. Buzz has it that Sanon is in talks to join Aaryan on the remake of superhit Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020), which starred Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in principal roles.

Spilling more beans, a source in the know tells a publication, “The Kriti-Kartik pairing won acclaim from all quarters and that’s the reason why the makers are keen to have them back together in this Rohit Dhawan-directed film. Though the actress too is keen to come on board the film, she is currently working on her date diary as team Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is keen to take their adaptation on floors from June.”

As per the source, Sanon is set to commence work on her next Ganpat around the same time, which might deter her from signing the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo remake. “If things don’t work out, it will be only due to the clash of dates, as barring that, everyone is on the same page with respect to the script, character, financials, and all other factors. Kriti is trying to balance and come on board this film,” the source adds.







Apart from Kriti Sanon, the makers are also in talks with two other actresses. The team is expected to lock the leading lady opposite Kartik Aaryan within a month. “The film goes on floors in June, so the leading lady will be locked at the most by mid-April,” the source signs off.

The Hindi remake of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo will be produced by Ekta Kapoor, Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, and S Radha Krishna. The official announcement is expected to be made soon.











