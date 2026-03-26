KRISHNAN GURU-MURTHY has built a career on asking the question others hesitate to voice. The Channel 4 journalist has cultivated a reputation for forensic interviews and unflinching reporting, becoming one of Britain’s most recognisable broadcasters.

At the heart of his career lies Unreported World, Channel 4’s long-running foreign affairs series, which marked its 25th anniversary recently. The programme embodies Guru-Murthy’s conviction that journalism must venture beyond the daily churn of headlines. Sending reporters into remote or volatile regions, the series focuses on stories overlooked by mainstream media – from humanitarian crises to the lived realities of communities rarely seen on Western screens.

“If you want a reason for public service broadcasters, and Channel 4 specifically, to exist, it’s Unreported World,” he has commented.

Born in Liverpool in April 1970, he initially contemplated a career in medicine, following his father, who practised within the NHS well into his nineties. He even received an offer from Oxford to study medicine, but changed his mind at the last moment and reapplied to read philosophy, politics and economics at Hertford College, Oxford.

After a decade at the BBC, Guru-Murthy joined Channel 4 in 1998. Since then he has reported from the frontlines of many defining global events – from the Omagh bombing and the September 11 attacks to the Mumbai attacks and conflicts across the former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen and Ukraine.

His interview style has become distinctive, even notorious. Guru-Murthy approaches conversations with an aim to uncover something unexpected, often through questions that disrupt well-rehearsed talking points. The technique has produced memorable confrontations with high-profile figures such as Quentin Tarantino and Robert Downey Jr. Yet he insists the most meaningful encounters are rarely with celebrities. The interviews that stay with him, he says, are those with ordinary people navigating extraordinary circumstances, where empathy matters as much as scrutiny.

In 2022 he stepped into a new role as the main anchor of Channel 4 News following Jon Snow’s departure, later being named Network Presenter of the Year at the Royal Television Society Journalism Awards. In November 2025 the Society recognised his wider contribution to broadcasting by electing him an RTS Fellow.

He surprised audiences in 2023 by appearing on Strictly Come Dancing. Initially motivated by a sense that he was not physically fit enough, Guru-Murthy treated the programme as a personal test. The experience, he later reflected, proved unexpectedly liberating – reconnecting him with the joy of performing and entertaining an audience rather than solely informing one.

In 2024 he realised a long-held ambition when he hosted Channel 4’s election night coverage alongside Emily Maitlis, presenting an analytical programme competing directly with the BBC and ITV. The pair later travelled to Washington to report on the US presidential election, Channel 4’s first US election broadcast in 32 years.

Away from the studio lights, Guru-Murthy’s life remains firmly anchored in family. He married Linda in 2005 after meeting on a blind date, and they have two children, Jasmine and Jay. Public life runs in the family: his sister Geeta is a BBC journalist, while his brother Ravi leads the social innovation charity Nesta.