  • Monday, January 30, 2023
News

Kremlin says Johnson’s claim about Putin missile threat a ‘lie’

“He (Putin) threatened me at one point, and he said, ‘Boris, I don’t want to hurt you but, with a missile, it would only take a minute’ or something like that,” Johnson said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L), and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (R) (Photo by Sean Gallup – Pool /Getty Images)

By: Melvin Samuel

The Kremlin on Monday dismissed as a “lie” accusations from former British prime minister Boris Johnson that Russian President Vladimir Putin personally threatened him with a missile attack.

“What Mr Johnson said is not true. More precisely it’s a lie,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“Moreover, this is either a conscious lie — then you need to ask Mr Johnson for what purpose he chose this version of events – Or it was unintentional and in fact he didn’t understand what President Putin was talking to him about.”

The apparent threat came in a telephone call just before Moscow ordered troops into Ukraine in February 2022, according to a new BBC documentary to be broadcast on Monday.

“I know what was discussed during this conversation… There were no missile threats,” Peskov said.

(Reuters)

