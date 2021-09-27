Website Logo
  Monday, September 27, 2021
Kohli becomes first Indian to reach 10,000 runs in T20 cricket

Kohli is the second batter after Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-dayers.

By: Sattwik Biswal

VIRAT KOHLI became the first Indian batsman to notch up 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket during his side Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) game against the Mumbai Indians in Dubai on Sunday (26).

The 32-year-old is the second man after West Indies’ Chris Gayle to reach the landmark in both T20 and one-day international cricket.

The RCB captain got to the mark after pulling Jasprit Bumrah for six in his knock of 51 from 42 balls, joining Gayle, Keiron Pollard, Shoaib Malik and David Warner as the other players to have scored 10,000 runs in the shortest format.

Kohli has a total of 10,038 runs from 314 games at an average of 41.65 in T20s, with 3,159 of those coming while playing for India. He has scored five hundreds in the format, all for RCB.

(Reuters)

