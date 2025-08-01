1,000 weapons handed in as UK ninja swords ban comes into effect

AT LEAST 1,000 weapons were surrendered under a British government amnesty launched last month to tackle knife crime, the home ministry said on Friday, as a ban on ninja swords came into force.

Knife crime in England and Wales has risen 87 per cent over the past decade. Last year, 54,587 offences were recorded, a 2 per cent increase from 2023, placing the region among the highest rates in Europe.

On July 29, 2024, teenager Axel Rudakubana attacked a Taylor Swift-themed children's dance event in Southport, northern England, killing three girls and stabbing 10 people in one of Britain's most severe knife assaults.

Following the incident, the government announced tougher age checks for knife buyers, warned social media firms about potential fines for failing to curb weapon sales and promotion, and banned zombie-style knives, machetes and ninja swords.

Throughout July, young people were encouraged to surrender weapons at “amnesty” bins or a mobile van. The government confirmed at least 1,000 weapons were handed in.

Later this month, a mobile van will be deployed at the Notting Hill Carnival in London in response to past knife-related violence at the event. It remains unclear whether the “amnesty” bins will remain after the month-long campaign ends.

The interior ministry did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

Charities and experts said the measures were a step forward but did not address underlying causes.

According to the interior ministry, knife-related robberies in the seven highest-risk areas have decreased, falling from 14 per cent of all robberies in the year ending June 2024 to 6 per cent in the year to June 2025.

The ban on ninja swords is part of the government's pledge to introduce Ronan's Law, named after 16-year-old Ronan Kanda, who was fatally stabbed with a ninja sword in 2022.

Campaigner Martin Cosser, whose son was killed in a knife attack two years ago, earlier told Reuters the issue was not just about the weapon but also the "emotional drivers" that lead people to carry knives.

(With inputs from agencies)