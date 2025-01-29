Idris Elba wants zombie knives banned to tackle knife crimes

Actor Idris Elba believes banning zombie knives is a step forward, but it won’t solve the UK’s knife crime crisis. In his BBC documentary, Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis, he explores the issue and highlights the need for early intervention to protect young people from violence.
Elba argues that schools must step in earlier to prevent children from turning to crime. He also suggests that kitchen knives could be redesigned to be less dangerous. "Not all kitchen knives need a point. You can still cut food without it," he says, offering an different approach to reducing knife-related crimes.
His documentary features a 17-year-old in Feltham Young Offender Institution who started carrying a knife at 13 after being bullied. The teenager explains that having a knife made him feel powerful and protected, but it ultimately led him to commit a violent crime. He is now serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm.
Elba believes school exclusions often push vulnerable children toward crime and calls for better intervention programmes. One such initiative, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (Cirv) in the West Midlands, has helped young people like 16-year-old Jayden, who started carrying a knife at 12 after being attacked. Through Cirv, Jayden joined a football academy and now dreams of becoming a coach. However, the program’s funding is set to run out in six months.
Initiatives like Cirv cost £1,500 per child per year which is far less than imprisoning young offenders. Elba urges the government to rethink its approach by investing in long-term solutions.
While the government has banned zombie knives and is working to ban ninja swords, Elba strongly insists real change requires deeper intervention to stop crime before it starts.