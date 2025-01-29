Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Idris Elba wants zombie knives banned to tackle knife crimes

The actor highlights the need for school intervention and community programs in his BBC documentary, Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis

Idris Elba wants zombie knives banned to tackle knife crimes

Idris Elba discusses solutions to the UK's knife crime crisis in his new BBC documentary

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 29, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Actor Idris Elba believes banning zombie knives is a step forward, but it won’t solve the UK’s knife crime crisis. In his BBC documentary, Idris Elba: Our Knife Crime Crisis, he explores the issue and highlights the need for early intervention to protect young people from violence.

Elba argues that schools must step in earlier to prevent children from turning to crime. He also suggests that kitchen knives could be redesigned to be less dangerous. "Not all kitchen knives need a point. You can still cut food without it," he says, offering an different approach to reducing knife-related crimes.

Knife crime remains a serious issue, with 507 children treated for stab wounds in England in the year leading up to April 2024. As a father of three, Elba says these statistics are deeply worrying. He believes prevention should be a priority, rather than just focusing on punishment.

His documentary features a 17-year-old in Feltham Young Offender Institution who started carrying a knife at 13 after being bullied. The teenager explains that having a knife made him feel powerful and protected, but it ultimately led him to commit a violent crime. He is now serving a sentence for grievous bodily harm.

Elba believes school exclusions often push vulnerable children toward crime and calls for better intervention programmes. One such initiative, the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (Cirv) in the West Midlands, has helped young people like 16-year-old Jayden, who started carrying a knife at 12 after being attacked. Through Cirv, Jayden joined a football academy and now dreams of becoming a coach. However, the program’s funding is set to run out in six months.

Initiatives like Cirv cost £1,500 per child per year which is far less than imprisoning young offenders. Elba urges the government to rethink its approach by investing in long-term solutions.

While the government has banned zombie knives and is working to ban ninja swords, Elba strongly insists real change requires deeper intervention to stop crime before it starts.
bbc documentaryknife crimeviolencedris elba: our knife crime crisisidris elba

Related News

khwaja-smith-getty
Cricket

Khawaja, Smith's put Australia in control against Sri Lanka

Hitman sentenced to life in Canada for killing Air India bombing suspect
News

Hitman sentenced to life in Canada for killing Air India bombing suspect

kumbh-stampede-reuters
Featured

15 dead in stampede at India's Maha Kumbh Mela

More For You

Iqbal Mohamed

Asian MP 'concerned' over proposed ban on first-cousin marriages

A BRITISH INDIAN MP has expressed his concerns over a new bill tabled in the House of Commons that seeks to ban marriages between first cousins over the greater risk of children’s birth defects associated with the practice.

The Marriage (Prohibited Degrees of Relationship) Bill got its first reading in Parliament on Tuesday (10) when backbench Tory MP Richard Holden used the 10-Minute Rule process to introduce his proposals.

Keep ReadingShow less
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik were arrested earlier this month following their return to the UK from Pakistan. (Image credit: Surrey Police)
Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik were arrested earlier this month following their return to the UK from Pakistan. (Image credit: Surrey Police)

Sara Sharif murder: Timeline of hunt for family

THE discovery of 10-year-old Sara Sharif's body at her home in southern England triggered an international investigation after her father, uncle and stepmother flew to Pakistan.

The trio returned to the UK in September 2023.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Covid bereavement rates in Scotland highest among Asians'
Ethnic groups were found to be two-and-a-half times more likely to have experienced the loss of a close family member.

'Covid bereavement rates in Scotland highest among Asians'

THE bereavement rates due to Covid in Scotland have been highest among those identifying with ‘Any other’ ethnic group (68 per cent), followed by Indians (44 per cent) and Pakistanis (38 per cent), a new study revealed. This is significantly higher than the national average of around 25 per cent.

Ethnic groups were found to be two-and-a-half times more likely to have experienced the loss of a close family member during the Covid crisis.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shamima Begum's citizenship challenge 'gains momentum' amid Syria unrest

Shamima Begum's citizenship challenge 'gains momentum' amid Syria unrest

LEGAL hopes are rising for Shamima Begum, the London-born woman who joined the Daesh (Islamic State group) as a teenager, following potential changes in the Syrian political landscape.

Begum's lawyer, Tasnime Akunjee, said that the ongoing destabilisation of Syria could provide a fresh avenue for her return to Britain, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ministers pledge coordinated action on migrant smuggling
FILE PHOTO: In this drone view, an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants makes its way towards England in the English Channel, Britain, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe.

Ministers pledge coordinated action on migrant smuggling

MINISTERS from Britain, Germany, France, the Netherlands and Belgium will meet in London on Tuesday (10) to step up cooperation in the fight against gangs smuggling migrants into Europe.

The representatives of the so-called Calais Group will agree on "enhanced efforts to break the business model of people smuggling gangs and ensure that those responsible for this dangerous trade are brought to justice", the British Home Office said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc