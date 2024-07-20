CEO keeps job despite assault conviction

KAU Media Group CEO Mohammed Kashif Khokhar Khokhar received a 16-month suspended sentence, 80 hours of unpaid work, and was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation.

The chief executive of KAU Media Group (KMG), which received £40 million in government Covid contracts, has been convicted of sexually assaulting three female employees.

Mohammed Kashif Khokhar, 43, remains in his role despite his conviction in November, as reported by The Times.

Khokhar was arrested in February 2021 but continued attending work events, including a trip to Las Vegas. After his conviction, he was seen at KMG’s Christmas party. OpenDemocracy revealed his conviction.

One victim expressed her outrage, stating she was “disgusted” that Khokhar remained in his position and urged the company to prioritise staff safety. The Times and OpenDemocracy had previously reported claims that KMG staff were forced to work during furlough and threatened with dismissal if they spoke out.

In an audio recording, Khokhar was heard saying, “If someone makes accusations about the business, about furlough… or fing reporting to HMRC, they can go f themselves.”

KMG received multimillion-pound contracts to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) without competitive tender. Khokhar, known as Kash, reportedly banked £10 million for himself and his wife. He has posted images online flaunting a £130,000 watch and a Lamborghini.

Khokhar was found guilty of four charges of sexual assault against three women but acquitted of charges involving three others.

A victim described the trial as gruelling, with Khokhar’s lawyers attempting to discredit the women. She stated, “It was a full character assassination for every one of us. I was terrified afterwards, but the whole reason I did it was to protect the other women who work for him.”

Khokhar received a 16-month suspended sentence, 80 hours of unpaid work, 40 rehabilitation days, and was ordered to pay £2,000 in compensation to each victim and £9,000 in prosecution costs.

One victim told OpenDemocracy, “He was found guilty of sexual assault and he’s still just carrying on like usual. Nothing has changed.” She urged the company to take action, saying, “I just want people to know so they can make an informed decision when they’re choosing to work with someone, to know what type of person they are.”

A KMG spokesman said, “Furlough monies received by KAU Media Group Ltd were repaid in full to HMRC proactively without any prompt in June 2020. In recognition of KMG’s transparency, no further action was deemed necessary by HMRC.”

Khokhar maintained his innocence, citing unspecified failings in the police investigation. “I now look to put this difficult period behind me and move forward to the future, and to building upon the successes of KAU Media Group Ltd and its clients,” he said.