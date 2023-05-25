KJo unveils first looks of Ranveer, Alia from his next

Penned by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani is scheduled to hit the screens on July 28.

By: Mohnish Singh

The first looks of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt from the upcoming Bollywood film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani were unveiled on Karan Johar’s birthday

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are “the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe” in the first look of director Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, announced Dharma Productions on Thursday.

The posters of Singh and Bhatt, who previously co-starred in 2019’s Gully Boy, were revealed on the occasion of Johar’s 51st birthday. The family drama will hit the screens on July 2, 2023.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which marks Johar’s return to direction after 2016’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, will be released in the 25th anniversary year of the filmmaker in the industry. He made his directorial debut in 1998 with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji.

Johar’s family banner Dharma Productions shared the first glimpses of Singh as Rocky and Bhatt as Rani on its official Twitter page.

“Meet the newest couple in the Dharma cinematic universe – Rocky & Rani! Inn dono ki prem kahaani hai adhuri without their family! STAY TUNED & MEET THEIR PARIVAAR! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year…” the production house said in the tweet.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also stars veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

The production house described Singh’s Rocky, dressed in jazzy and colourful outfits, as a character who is “rocking in every avatar”.

“Yaaron ka yaar, rocking in every avatar, aur iss ‘prem kahaani’ ka dildaar – meet Rocky!” read the caption.

Bhatt’s Rani is the ‘queen’ draped in vibrant saris. “Dilon ko dhadkaane aa rahi hai woh – the ‘Rani’ (queen) of this ‘prem kahaani’!” the banner said about her character description.

Later in the day, Dharma Productions also shared the posters of the film’s two families — Randhawas and Chatterjees.

“Do alag parivaar, ek bada dhamaka! Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees,” the banner said in the tweet.

