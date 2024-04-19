Kiran Ahuja to step down from key White House post

Before joining the White House, she served as the CEO of Philanthropy Northwest

Kiran Ahuja

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN AMERICAN attorney and activist Kiran Ahuja has announced that she will step down as the director of the Office of Personnel Management next month.

“Serving in the Biden-Harris administration, and in support of the 2.2 million federal workers who dedicate themselves to the American people, has been the honour of my life,” Ahuja said in a statement.

Confirmed by the Senate in June 2021, Ahuja, 52, was the first Indian American to serve in this top position in the US government. She has more than two decades of public service and nonprofit/philanthropic sector leadership experience.

Before joining the White House, she served as the CEO of Philanthropy Northwest, a regional network of philanthropic institutions.

“From my time as a civil rights lawyer in the Department of Justice, to my years as OPM’s chief of staff, I’ve seen the power that public service has to change lives, rebuild communities and make our nation stronger. We have accomplished so much these last three years at OPM, but I am most proud of the friendships and bonds we built together in public service,” she said.

Ahuja, who took up the job in June 2021, has become the longest-serving OPM director since 2015.

“Kiran leaves an incredible legacy as a strong and indefatigable champion of the 2.2 million public servants in the federal workforce,” said OPM deputy director Rob Shriver.

“Under Kiran’s leadership, OPM has bounced back stronger than ever and partnered with agencies across government to better serve the American people. Kiran represents the very best of the Biden-Harris administration, and I am honoured to call her a dear colleague and friend,” he said.

Ahuja led efforts for nearly three years to recruit, retain, and honour federal employees. Under her leadership, OPM positioned the federal government as a model employer, helped thousands of talented individuals join government service, and reinforced the agency’s role as a strategic partner for federal agencies.

According to reports, she empowered federal agencies to bring the best and brightest talent into government; ensure every federal job is a good job; reset relationships with national union partners; uphold and protect the country’s 140-year history of a nonpartisan, merit-based civil service; and renew the government’s commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

(PTI)