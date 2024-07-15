King Charles writes to Trump after assassination attempt

King Charles and Donald Trump prepare to pose for a photograph at Clarence House in central London on December 3, 2019, ahead of the NATO alliance summit. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

King Charles has written to former US president Donald Trump after he survived an assassination attempt, Buckingham Palace said on Monday.

Charles’ message was delivered on Sunday via the UK embassy in Washington, the palace said, adding that the contents would be kept private.

Trump, set to be confirmed as the Republican Party’s candidate in the November presidential election, was hit in the ear by a gunman at an election rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

He was left with a bloodied face but avoided serious injury. One bystander died, and two others were critically injured in the incident.

British prime minister Keir Starmer spoke to Trump on Sunday, expressing his condolences for the other victim and their family, and wishing the former president and the injured a quick recovery.

Starmer said on X, formerly Twitter, that he was “appalled by the shocking scenes” at the rally.

“Political violence in any form has no place in our societies,” the premier said.

(With inputs from AFP)