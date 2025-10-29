King and Queen celebrate 30 years of Neasden Temple with devotees

KING CHARLES III and Queen Camilla on Wednesday (29) observed prayers and spiritual offerings during a visit to mark the 30th anniversary of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, popularly known as Neasden Temple, in London.

The 76-year-old monarch was greeted with the nadachadi, a sacred thread tying ceremony symbolising bonds of peace and friendship, by head priest Sadhu Yogvivekdas Swami.

The royals, who removed their shoes at the entrance, were garlanded with flowers tied with pearls before a tour of the temple complex — Europe's first Hindu stone temple built using traditional methods, which opened in August 1995.

Dev Patel, an 11-year-old schoolboy, performed a petals tribute ritual to the sacred image of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, the principal deity of the temple, as the King folded his hands in namaskar.

He expressed his gratitude and wished the congregation a "belated Happy Diwali" after observing the abhishek ceremony of Shri Nilkanth Varni Maharaj, the teenage form of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, performed by the Patel family from south-east London.

"This Mandir is the home of God. Over these last 30 years, it has become part of the religious and cultural landscape of our nation, admired not only for its partnership, but for what it embodies — a centre of devotion, learning and service," said Sadhu Yogvivekdas in his welcome address.

King Charles III receives a ceremonial welcome from the head priest of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (known as the 'Neasden Temple') on October 29, 2025 in Neasden, London. (Photo Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"This is all inspired and guided by our spiritual leader, His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, and the values that he upholds — compassion, respect, harmony, humility, sincerity and integrity. All values that Their Majesties have also espoused throughout a lifetime of public service."

The priest highlighted the "comfort, encouragement and friendship" offered to the temple by Charles over the years, including past visits as the Prince of Wales in 1996 and 2007, and last in 2009 — when he was also joined by Camilla, then Duchess of Cornwall.

In a video message from India, Mahant Swami Maharaj expressed his prayers for the good health and well-being of the royals as they gathered in the main assembly hall where schoolchildren performed a Vedic prayer for world peace entitled 'Shanti Path'.

During their tour with Jitu Patel, chair of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha UK, the King and Queen paused to admire the 10-metre-high central dome renowned for its carvings.

In the "Haveli" foyer of the temple, the royals explored the model of a new BAPS Mandir under construction in Paris and set to become the first Hindu temple built using traditional methods in France when it opens next year.

Indian High Commissioner to the UK Vikram Doraiswami joined project lead Sanjay Kara and architects to discuss the scale and significance of the new temple.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla view a model of a new temple to be built in Paris, during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (known as the 'Neasden Temple') on October 29, in Neasden, London. (Photo Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Representatives of social impact initiatives supported by the temple, including the Felix Project and Women of the World (WoW), were among the community members gathered for a brief interaction with the royals.

Built using classical Vedic architectural principles and without structural steel, the Neasden Temple is a symbol of devotion and Indian craftsmanship. Marble and limestone were hand-carved in India by skilled craftsmen before being shipped to London, where they were assembled with the support of thousands of volunteers and donors from across the UK and abroad.

Beyond its architecture, the temple is a centre of culture and learning, attracting school groups, dignitaries and visitors from around the world to gain insights into Hindu values, peace and harmony. The Haveli is designed as a hub with spaces for prayer, community gatherings, education and celebration.

The temple's charitable work includes the annual BAPS Charity Challenge, which raises funds for educational and community programmes. From surplus food redistribution to youth service initiatives, the focus is on sewa, or selfless service, to create impact with dignity.

