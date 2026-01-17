Kim Seon-ho thanks Indian fans as new Netflix drama 'Can This Love Be Translated' premieres

Highlights

Korean actor Kim Seon-ho thanks Indian fans for their support



Drama premieres Friday on Netflix, featuring Go Youn-jung and Sota Fukushi



The story follows a multilingual interpreter and a global celebrity on a dating show



Seon-ho hopes specific scenes with co-star Go Youn-jung go viral



South Korean star Kim Seon-ho has expressed his gratitude to Indian fans, promising that his latest Netflix drama, Can This Love Be Translated?, will live up to expectations and deliver moments as memorable as the viral “smile challenge” from his previous series, When Life Gives You Tangerines.

One of the top stars in K-dramas, Seon-ho is known for hits such as Good Manager, Start-Up and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha. Speaking to PTI from Seoul, he said he is thrilled by the enthusiasm of Indian viewers.

A message for Indian fans

“I just feel so grateful for all the Indian fans showing us so much love and support. To know that people are waiting for your next work and are curious about what you’re doing is the most rewarding and exciting thing for an actor,” Seon-ho told PTI.

He added that he and the drama team worked hard to meet the high expectations of viewers: “We poured everything into it to make sure we didn’t let you down. I think I can dare say you will not be disappointed.”

Plot and production details

Written by the renowned Hong sisters, Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, known for romantic and fantasy dramas including You’re Beautiful, Hotel del Luna and Alchemy of Souls, the series is directed by Yoo Young-eun.

Can This Love Be Translated? follows multilingual interpreter Joo Ho-jin (Seon-ho) and global celebrity Cha Mu-hee (Go Youn-jung) as they travel the world filming a dating show alongside Japanese actor Hiro (Sota Fukushi). As Ho-jin translates between Mu-hee and Hiro, he unexpectedly finds his own feelings caught in the mix.

Viral hopes and favourite scenes

Seon-ho reflected on the global response to his dimpled smile in When Life Gives You Tangerines, which went viral as fans recreated it online. “Seeing fans recreate it was a very strange and exciting feeling,” he said.

For the new drama, he hopes two scenes featuring Go Youn-jung gain similar attention: one where she says “aurora” and another where she imitates a bobblehead cat toy.

Embracing new challenges

The 39-year-old actor, who has worked extensively in theatre and supporting roles in K-dramas, enjoys taking on challenging characters. From the handyman in Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha to the polyglot in his latest role, Seon-ho relishes learning new skills for his characters.

“As an actor, when we are in character, we get to live a different life vicariously through them, and that is something that really makes my heart beat. I love to watch my fans enjoy my work,” he said.

With Can This Love Be Translated? set to premiere this Friday, Seon-ho is excited for Indian fans and viewers worldwide to experience the drama and hopes it creates new viral moments.