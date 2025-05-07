Skip to content
Fatal fungus threat could expand globally due to climate change, warn researchers

The fungus can grow quickly in heat

Fatal fungus
Aspergillus species pose serious risks to human health and agriculture
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMay 07, 2025
A potentially deadly fungus that spreads rapidly and is resistant to treatment may become more widespread as global temperatures rise, according to new research.

The fungus, Aspergillus, is known to cause infections in humans, animals and plants. It thrives in warmer environments, and scientists now warn that climate change is creating more suitable conditions for its growth. The findings, based on a pre-print study from the University of Manchester, indicate that global warming could accelerate the spread of dangerous strains such as Aspergillus flavus and Aspergillus fumigatus.

The University of Manchester, which hosts the world’s largest centre for research into fungi and respiratory infections, stated in the report that Aspergillus species pose serious risks to human health and agriculture. Viv Goosens, research manager at the Wellcome Trust – which funded the study – told Sky News that fungal pathogens are already a concern, and climate change will make these risks worse. “To address these challenges, we must fill important research gaps,” she said.

The analysis suggests that by the year 2100, Aspergillus flavus, which affects crops, could expand its range by up to 16%. Meanwhile, Aspergillus fumigatus, a fungus that causes lung infections particularly in people with asthma or other underlying conditions, could increase its geographical spread by as much as 77%.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies Aspergillus fumigatus as the leading cause of invasive mould infections in humans. The fungus causes a disease known as aspergillosis, which can be fatal and is often resistant to antifungal treatments. According to the CDC, patients infected with Aspergillus fumigatus are 33% more likely to die compared to those with treatable infections.

The fungus can grow quickly in heat, exacerbating the impact of global warming. Professor Elaine Bignell, co-director of the MRC Centre for Medical Mycology at Exeter University, told the Financial Times that the fungus develops “astonishingly quickly” in high temperatures.

Dr Norman van Rhijn, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Manchester, warned that major shifts in the distribution of fungi could occur over the next few decades. “We’re talking about hundreds of thousands of lives, and continental shifts in species distributions,” he told the Financial Times. “In 50 years, where things grow and what you get infected by is going to be completely different.”

The research has drawn comparisons to the fictional fungal apocalypse portrayed in the popular series The Last of Us. However, Dr van Rhijn cautioned against viewing the findings as mere science fiction. “Reality is already scary enough,” he told Sky News.

Aspergillosis, the disease caused by inhaling fungal spores, can lead to symptoms such as fatigue, headaches, coughing up blood, and in severe cases, the infection can spread throughout the body. Scientists say that without further research and global mitigation efforts, fungal threats like Aspergillus could become increasingly difficult to control.

