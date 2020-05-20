Kiara Advani misses going on the sets

Fresh from the success of Good Newwz (2019), Kiara Advani was busy shooting for filmmaker Anees Bazmee’s horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 when India went into complete lockdown in an attempt to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

Once the lockdown came into force, everything came to a grinding halt due to the pandemic. Talking to a publication, the Kabir Singh (2019) actress says, “Honestly, no one, including me, imagined the world coming to a standstill. I have anyway always been a home person. So, there is not a feeling that ‘Oh, I am stuck. But having said that, I do miss going on the sets.”

Advani has been making the most of the free time at her disposal. “I am using this period to expand my knowledge vis-à-vis things that I had been mulling over. For example, I am trying to polish my Urdu diction, and there are so many institutions/universities that offer free courses. So, the idea is to keep myself engaged in a productive manner,” shares the actress.

The actress has also reconnected to some of her school friends and teachers over the past two months. “I always wanted to reach out to them. Now, I have reconnected with so many of my friends as well as my school teachers. And honestly, it is such a warm feeling.” The actress is also playing online Ludo almost every day with her friends and family.

On the work front, Kiara Advani has several exciting projects lined up for release. Laxmmi Bomb, co-starring Akshay Kumar, was set to be her first release in 2020. The film was slated to open in cinemas on 22nd May. However, the makers have postponed it, keeping in mind the current situation. Her other films include Indoo Ki Jawani, Shershaah and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which have also been delayed due to the global health crisis.