Kiara Advani in consideration to play Sita in Adipurush?

Kiara Advani, who was last seen in Netflix’s Guilty (2020), is in consideration for the lead role of Sita in filmmaker Om Raut’s next directorial offering, Adipurush. The much-anticipated mythological drama, which is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan as Ram and Ravana respectively.

Adipurush was announced on 18th August, 2020. Ever since its official announcement, the film has created a lot of curiosity amongst audiences. It has been trending on social media, all thanks to the diehard fans of Prabhas, an actor who became a household name after the humongous success of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017).

After roping in Prabhas to play the titular role in the magnum opus, the makers on Thursday announced the name of actor Saif Ali Khan in the role of the prime protagonist, Lankesh, also known as Ravana.

And now, the news is coming in that Kiara Advani has been approached to play the female lead opposite Prabhas. Earlier, several media outlets reported that National Film Award-winning south Indian actress Keerthy Suresh was in talks for the lead role. However, fresh reports suggest that Kiara Advani is most likely to bag the plum part. An official announcement regarding the rest of the cast and crew is expected to be made soon.

Adipurush is currently in the pre-production stage. The high-profile film will go before cameras in 2021 and arrive in cinemas in 2022. The big-ticket film will be bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series Films and Retrophiles, founded by director Om Raut.

Adipurush, which will be shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, marks superstar Prabhas’ third collaboration with Bhushan Kumar. The duo has previously worked together on Saaho (2019) and the upcoming romantic action entertainer Radhe Shyam. This will be his first film with Om Raut.

