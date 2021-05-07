Trending Now

Khaleda Zia may visit London for medical treatment


FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia waves to activists as she arrives for a rally in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia waves to activists as she arrives for a rally in Dhaka. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj/File Photo

BANGLADESH’S AILING former prime minister Khaleda Zia may be flown to London soon for her medical treatment as the government of prime minister Sheikh Hasina indicated that an application seeking permission to take Zia abroad will be considered.

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party leader, released from jail after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, tested positive for Convid-19 last month.

Bangladesh’s law minister Anisul Huq ruled out any legal complications to her travel abroad for medical reasons.

He said there is “no function of the judiciary” in the case now as the former prime minister’s conviction has been relaxed through an executive order, a Daily Sun report said on Friday (7).

“Her conviction was suspended under section 401 of the Code of Criminal Procedure with two conditions…. Now it’ll have to be seen whether there’s any scope for revising it,” he was quoted as saying.

Khaleda’s younger brother’s application seeking permission to take her abroad was submitted to the home minister on Wednesday (5) and it was forwarded to the law ministry for a review.

The 75-year-old former three-time prime minister has been serving a 17-year jail term following her conviction in two corruption cases.








Most Popular

Former union minister Ajit Singh dies of Covid-19

412,262 new cases and 3,980 deaths as Covid spreads in rural India

British Airways flies emergency medical aid to India

Amazon Prime Video to stream Sanjay Kapoor’s The Last Hour on May 14

Baroness Shriti Vadera gets top billing at RSC



Adblocker detected! Please consider reading this notice.

We've detected that you are using an Adblocker which is preventing the page from fully loading.

We don't have any banner, Flash, animation, obnoxious sound, or popup ad. We do not implement these annoying types of ads!

We depend on the revenues generated to operate the site, and continue to bring you great news content

Please add www.easterneye.biz to your ad blocking whitelist or disable your adblocking software.

×