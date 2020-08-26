Khaali Peeli to premiere on ZEE5 on Gandhi Jayanti?

When India went into complete lockdown and theatres closed their doors for the audience in March, people thought life would regain normalcy soon. However, it has been more than five months since the Coronavirus-included lockdown came into force and there is no hope as to when theatres will restart their operations.

Indian filmmakers seem to have understood it well that going ahead with a theatrical release for their complete films is not going to be possible in the next few months. Hence, some of them are busy opting for a direct-to-digital release instead of waiting for the reopening of cinemas.

We hear that the latest Bollywood film planning to forgo its theatrical release is Khaali Peeli. Just a day after the first teaser of director-turned-producer Ali Abbas Zafar’s Khaali Peeli hit the internet, it is being reported that the light-hearted thriller will have its direct-to-digital premiere on ZEE5 in October. The film stars Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in lead roles and marks the directorial debut of Zafar’s associate Maqbool Khan.

According to reports, Khaali Peeli will premiere on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on 2nd October. A source told an online publication, “The banner has locked Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) as the release date for Khaali Peeli. ZEE Studios will stream it only on their home-grown platform exclusively.”

The source added that the film had one or two-days of shoot left. “The entire team has figured out a plan to finish it all up. They need to shoot for a day or two at the max to wrap it completely. Ananya and Ishaan will film those scenes in a controlled set up in the coming few days, mostly in the first week of September. The shoot will be concluded in Mumbai following all safety guidelines,” concluded the source.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.