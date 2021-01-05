KGF: Chapter 2 to be distributed by actor Prithviraj in Kerala - EasternEye
KGF: Chapter 2 to be distributed by actor Prithviraj in Kerala


A new still from KGF: Chapter 2 (Image source: Hombale Films/Instagram)
By: Mohnish Singh



After the thunderous success of KGF: Chapter 1 in 2018, all eyes are set on its sequel KGF: Chapter 2 which arrives in cinemas on 2nd October, 2021. Though the film is almost 10 months away from its theatrical release, it has already started creating a great buzz among film enthusiasts.

The latest update on the much-awaited period action entertainer is that well-known Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran has acquired its Kerala distribution rights. The film will be released via his home banner, Prithviraj Productions.

Prithviraj took to Twitter to make the announcement by sharing a poster. He wrote, “I am a huge fan of the KGF franchise and pretty much everything associated with it. Hombale Films were among the first to reach out to me after Lucifer (2019) and discuss the possibility of an association. I definitely look forward to that but no better way to start the journey than to have the privilege of presenting one of the most anticipated films in the country. Prithviraj Productions is proud to present KGF 2. Like millions of you, I too am waiting to see Rocky’s take unfold (sic).”



Starring Kannada superstar Yash in the lead role, KGF: Chapter 2 also features Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon on its stellar cast. While Dutt plays the lead antagonist Adheera in the movie, Tandon also essays a pivotal part. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel.

The makers are gearing up to unveil the teaser of KGF: Chapter 2 on January 8 on the occasion of Yash’s birthday. Neel unveiled a thrilling still from the film earlier today, which set the internet on fire in no time. The director used the still to announce the date for the release of the teaser.

The big-ticket film has been in the making for the past two years and the team recently completed filming the final schedule. The next few months will be spent on post-production.



