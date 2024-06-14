Kerala chief minister honours team of Cannes winner ‘All We Imagine As Light’

The film, helmed by director Payal Kapadia, clinched the prestigious Grand Prix, bringing international acclaim to the Indian film industry.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honours the cast and crew of the film All We Imagine As Light

By: Mohnish Singh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan honoured the cast and crew of the film All We Imagine As Light for their remarkable achievement at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

The film, helmed by director Payal Kapadia, clinched the prestigious Grand Prix, bringing international acclaim to the Indian film industry and highlighting Kerala’s growing influence in global cinema.

Vijayan honoured actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Hridhu Haroon, and Aziz Nedumangad for their compelling portrayals in the film.

Additionally, cinematographer Santosh Sivan, who clinched the Pierre Angenieux ExcelLens in Cinematography Award at Cannes, was also recognized for his exceptional contribution.

Vijayan commended the team and shared a snapshot with the film’s cast and crew on X, stating, “Honoured the four Malayali actors Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha, Azees Nedumangad and Hridhu Haroon who played main roles in the Grand Prix-winning film All We Imagine As Light at the Cannes Film Festival. Also, congratulated others who made Indian cinema proud at Cannes. In the wake of the Kuwait tragedy, the ceremony was held without any festivities. Wishing all the artists greater success in future.”

All We Imagine As Light explores the lives of two nurses from Kerala, colleagues and roommates, navigating personal struggles. Their lives take a transformative turn during a trip to a coastal town, offering a poignant narrative that resonated with international audiences.