Starmer thanks Sunak for his ‘hard work and commitment’

“I want to thank him for his hard work, commitment and decency in everything he has done,” Starmer said.

Keir Starmer (R) and Rishi Sunak. (Photo by ALBERTO PEZZALI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer extended his gratitude to former prime minister Rishi Sunak for his years of service and wished him and his family well for the future.

“I wish everyone celebrating in the UK and around the world a joyful Diwali. It is a time to come together to celebrate and focus on a brighter future. Last Diwali, the Leader of the Opposition and his family lit the diyas outside No. 10 Downing Street. It was a significant moment in our national story. The first British Asian prime minister is a reminder that this is a country where people of every background can fulfil their dreams, and it makes us all proud to be British,” said the prime minister during the Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (30), held just before Diwali.

Starmer added, “This is our last exchange across the Dispatch Boxes, so I want to take this opportunity to thank the Leader of the Opposition for his service. We have had political disagreements and ideological differences, and we have argued at some length, but I want to thank him for his hard work, commitment and decency in everything he has done. I, too, wish he and his family the very best for whatever the future may hold for them.”

Sunak echoed these sentiments in his parting words. “I became leader of my party during Diwali, and I now step down during that same festival,” he said. “Serving as the first British Asian prime minister was an honour, but what truly made me proud was that this achievement felt natural—it’s simply part of who we are as a nation.”

He added his own Diwali wishes to those celebrating across the UK and around the world, stressing the festival’s themes of hope and renewal.

Looking toward his next steps, Sunak spoke about his plans to spend more time in Yorkshire. “It’s true—I’ll now be spending much more time in the best place on Earth, where the scenery deserves a spot on the silver screen,” he quipped.

In a playful moment, Sunak also mentioned his long-held goal to hike the “coast-to-coast walk,” adding, “Perhaps it’s time we make it Britain’s next official national trail.” Starmer, catching the lighthearted tone, responded with a smile, “I half-expected he’d ask me to join him on that walk. I’ll certainly find time to meet up.”

The duo’s exchange also brought laughter to parliament, as the prime minister said, “Given the rate at which his party cycles through leaders, he might just be back sooner than we think. In the meantime, though, I’m sure he’ll be a fantastic advocate for the people of Richmond.”

Sunak’s farewell was a blend of personal pride and humour, concluding with a call for continued progress in areas that transcend party lines, such as Britain’s role in tech and AI.

He urged both sides to embrace the potential of artificial intelligence to boost the economy and improve public services, referring to Britain’s emerging leadership in the field.

“In the spirit of collaboration, I hope the prime minister will support the next wave of British tech innovation,” he said, adding, “AI will shape our future, and I’m confident it will do so for the better.”