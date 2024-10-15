  • Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Starmer: It’s time to back Britain

The government said the summit had helped raise £63 billion

Keir Starmer speaks during the International Investment Summit in London. (Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Jonathan Brady/Pool via REUTERS)

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer on Monday (14) told global business leaders it was “time to back Britain”, as he hosted a summit aimed at securing much-needed funds to fuel economic growth after post-Brexit chaos.

Starmer told captains of industry that his recently elected Labour government would “rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment” and pledged to slash red tape.

The premier — treading a tricky path to be both pro-business and also pro-worker, with a series of new workplace safeguards for employees — has placed great importance on the International Investment Summit in London.

The government said the summit had helped raise £63 billion ($82bn) of foreign investment in UK projects, which the government hopes will overshadow its chaotic build-up.

Most of that investment had already been announced earlier, however.

Starmer won a thumping majority in July’s election but has seen his government’s popularity plummet following a series of missteps, with a recent YouGov poll showing only 18 percent of respondents approved of its performance.

The prime minister said his focus was “not the days or hours of the news grid” but on the “golden opportunity” that his electoral victory presents for delivering his central mission of growing the UK economy.

“Private-sector investment is the way we rebuild our country and pay our way in the world. Make no mistake, this is a great moment to back Britain,” Starmer said.

He promised that where regulation was currently “stopping us building the homes, the data centres, warehouses, grid connectors, roads, train lines, you name it, then mark my words –- we will get rid of it”.

“We will rip out the bureaucracy that blocks investment,” he added, promising that his administration “will make sure that every regulator in this country” takes growth “as seriously as this room does”.

Starmer said he was “determined to repair Britain’s brand as an open, outward-looking, confident trading nation”.

Ministers had already unveiled £24bn in green energy projects, including £12bn by Spanish giant Iberdrola and £8bn by Danish firm Orsted.

In new announcements Monday, US firms CyrusOne, ServiceNow, CloudHQ and CoreWeave said they would spend $6.3bn to build data centres.

Manchester Airports Group announced £1.1bn for expanding Stansted Airport.

The build-up to the summit was dominated by criticism over its organisation, a failure to attract top names and a row involving shipping company P&O’s Dubai owners DP World that put a £1bn investment project in jeopardy.

DP World chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem threatened not to attend the summit after transport minister Louise Haigh and deputy prime Minister Angela Rayner called P&O’s employment practices “unscrupulous” and “exploitative”.

Last-ditch talks with the UK government ensued and DP World revealed that the P&O investment to expand a London container port would go ahead.

While around 200 private-sector executives were expected to attend, many multinational bosses and tech titans decided to give it a miss.

Even the opportunity to meet Britain’s head of state King Charles III at the closing reception on Monday evening failed to entice them.

The timing of the summit — two days after Labour clocked its 100th day in office — has also caused unease.

In two weeks’ time finance minister Rachel Reeves delivers Labour’s first budget, when businesses are steeling themselves for a possible rise in capital gains tax.

Reeves told the summit she would cap corporation tax at 25 per cent for the entire five-year parliament.

(AFP)

Related Stories
News

Father admitted killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif, court hears
News

India criticises Canada over probe into diplomatic envoy
News

Public hearings begin into death of woman exposed to Novichok
News

Starmer vows ‘regulation overhaul’ to attract investors
News

Alex Salmond, former Scottish first minister, dies at 69
News

Boris Johnson praises Modi’s ‘astral energy’ in memoir
News

DP World pauses £1bn investment in a blow to government
HEADLINE STORY

TD Bank, led by Bharat Masrani, pleads guilty to federal law violation
HEADLINE STORY

How Labour lost the Asian vote
HEADLINE STORY

UK economy returns to growth ahead of budget
News

Ratan Tata: Indian tycoon who built a global empire
HEADLINE STORY

Harry Brook scores triple century against Pakistan
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer: It’s time to back Britain
Aston Villa Football with Faris: The week’s hottest stories from the beautiful…
Father admitted killing 10-year-old Sara Sharif, court hears
Indians lead in professional workforce in UK: report
ShakthiSAT India, UK join global mission to train girls for satellite…
Indian rupee Indian rupee falls to a new all-time low