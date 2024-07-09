  • Tuesday, July 09, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

Starmer vows to secure improved post-Brexit agreement

Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union

Keir Starmer looks on, at Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, July 9, 2024. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe

By: Pramod Thomas

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer promised to secure an improved agreement with the European Union on post-Brexit trading rules and revamp the “botched deal” signed by former premier Boris Johnson.

Speaking in Belfast after talks with the leaders of Northern Ireland, where post-Brexit trade rules have dominated politics for years, Starmer said his new government would first need to implement changes under the current agreement to build trust with the European Union.

“We think we can get a better deal than the botched deal that Boris Johnson brought home and we will work on that,” Starmer, who won a landslide victory last week, told reporters.

“We’re not going to be able to get a better relationship unless we’ve demonstrated commitment to the relationship and the agreements that have already been put in place,” he added.

Labour has ruled out rejoining the EU single market or customs union but has said it is possible to remove some trade barriers with the 27-nation bloc, which Britain left in 2020.

The largest pro-British party in Northern Ireland ended a boycott of the devolved assembly after tweaks to trading rules secured by former prime minister Rishi Sunak in February, but it has since called for more changes.

Asked about the prospect of a referendum on a United Ireland after Irish nationalists Sinn Fein became the province’s largest party in parliament, Starmer said he would “act in accordance with the Good Friday Agreement,” the 1998 peace deal that ended three decades of sectarian violence.

Under the deal, a referendum is at the discretion of the British government if “it appears likely” to the minister for Northern Ireland that a majority would favour cutting ties with London.

Starmer visited four nations of the UK after assuming the post.

(Reuters)

Related Stories

News
Modi and Putin hold talks in Moscow as US raises concern
News
Sunak names his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns
News
Asian tycoon from Uganda plans mini-nuclear reactors in UK
News
Sunak calls up losing Tory MPs
US
Congressman Shri Thanedar reaffirms full support for Biden
News
No time to waste, says Reeves as she pledges to drive growth
News
Modi begins first visit to Russia since Ukraine offensive
News
Labour begins push to recruit 6,500 teachers
News
Rwanda deportation plan ‘dead and buried’: Starmer
News
Will work ‘constructively’ with Scottish government: Starmer
News
France faces hung parliament after left-wing surge
News
Starmer should control immigration: Blair

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Starmer vows to secure improved post-Brexit agreement
imf-britain-economy
Starmer government faces ‘difficult choices’ to fix economy: IMF
Modi-Putin
Modi and Putin hold talks in Moscow as US raises…
Sunak-Getty
Sunak names his shadow cabinet as David Cameron resigns
9-year-old Indian-origin girl wows American audiences with her singing talent
mercedes-benz
Mercedes plans entry-level electric cars for India