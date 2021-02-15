Keerthy Suresh excited to kick-off the second schedule of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

By: Mohnish Singh







National Film Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh currently has multiple films on her platter, one of them being Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu. The film resumed production in the month of January and wrapped up its UAE schedule a couple of days ago.

After the successful completion of the first schedule, the team is now set to kick-start the second schedule of the film at a foreign locale. The Mahanati (2018) actress on Monday shared a photo on her Instagram account from the airport and revealed that she was off to shoot for the second schedule of the Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Sharing the photo, she wrote, “Off to the second schedule of shoot for Sarkaru Vaari Paata. This one is going to be exciting!”

Fans are waiting for the release of Sarkaru Vaari Paata with bated breath, and there are multiple reasons for their excitement. Firstly, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Mahesh Babu with successful filmmaker Parasuram. Secondly, Keerthy Suresh will share the screen space with the Telugu superstar for the first time in her career.







Speculations are rife in the tinsel town that evergreen Bollywood star Anil Kapoor has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the movie. However, there has been no official word confirming the same.

Though nothing much is known about the plotline of Sarkaru Vaari Paata at the moment, some industry insiders reveal that it is a social drama. The makers had earlier announced that the film was being readied for its theatrical release on Sankranti 2022.

Apart from Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh will also be seen in such upcoming films as Good Luck Sakhi, Rang De, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Vaashi, Saani Kaayidham, and Annaatthe.







Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.





