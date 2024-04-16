Keanu Reeves to voice Shadow in ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Keanu Reeves has joined the popular franchise Sonic the Hedgehog for its third instalment, where he will voice the character of Shadow. This casting news was confirmed by Variety and marks a significant addition to the established voice cast, which already includes Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic and Jim Carrey as the voice of the villainous Dr. Robotnik.

In the Sonic the Hedgehog games, which have been adapted into films, Shadow is an anthropomorphic hedgehog who often finds himself in conflict with Sonic, the main character. Keanu Reeves, known for his roles in films such as Speed, the John Wick series, and The Matrix franchise, brings his distinctive voice and presence to the role.

Reeves also has other projects in the works, such as Good Fortune, a film that stars Aziz Ansari, Seth Rogen, Keke Palmer, and Sandra Oh. His involvement in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 adds further excitement to the upcoming film.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler, who helmed the first two Sonic movies and produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Ascher, Toru Nakahara, and Hitoshi Okuno. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is set to be released in theatres on December 20 of this year, bringing fans another action-packed adventure in the world of Sonic and his friends.

Reeves’s participation is likely to bring a new dynamic to the movie and attract even more fans to the franchise. Fans of both Keanu Reeves and the Sonic series are eagerly anticipating the release of the film later this year.

Keanu Reeves began his acting career with the Canadian television series Hangin’ In (1984) and made his feature film debut in Youngblood (1986). His breakthrough role was in Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989), followed by iconic performances in films such as My Own Private Idaho (1991), Speed (1994), The Matrix (1999), and the John Wick series.

His filmography includes critically acclaimed and highest-grossing films such as Toy Story 4 (2019). Reeves has won four MTV Movie Awards and received nominations for Saturn and People’s Choice Awards. In 2021, he was deemed the “#1 Martial Arts movie star in the world” by Tae Kwon Do Life Magazine.