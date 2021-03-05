Katrina Kaif preps up to perform heavy-duty stunts in Tiger 3

By: Mohnish Singh







If you are one of those people who reckon that actresses cannot be action stars, you seriously need to watch Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and decide for yourself how convincingly Katrina Kaif packed a punch in both the blockbusters.

After the huge success of Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, Kaif is set to reprise her role of former Inter-Services Intelligence agent (ISI) Zoya Humaimi in Tiger 3, the third entry in Yash Raj Films’ hugely successful Tiger universe. Superstar Salman Khan, too, returns to play Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore once again.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif is prepping up hard for her role in Tiger 3, which is set to get off the ground on March 8 with Maneesh Sharma directing. We hear that the first schedule of the film will see the actress perform heavy-duty stunts alongside Salman Khan and she is leaving no stone unturned to do justice to her part.







We have learned that Kaif shoots for Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy film Phone Bhoot during the day, and lands at Yash Raj Films studio in Andheri in the evenings to pick up kick-boxing and hand-to-hand combat for the espionage thriller.

“Maneesh has requested his leads to be action-ready for the Mumbai leg of the shoot. So, over the past fortnight, Salman and Katrina have been working hard, upping their fitness level. While Katrina is continuing her daily regimen with trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, she is additionally training with a South Korean crew, which specialises in martial arts, for the stunts,” a source in the know informs an Indian publication.

Tiger 3, which reunites Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif after Bharat (2019), is expected to hit the marquee in 2022.







