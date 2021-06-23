Website Logo
  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif commences reading sessions for her next with director Sriram Raghavan

Katrina Kaif (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Last seen in Bharat (2019) opposite Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif has signed some interesting projects ever since the coronavirus pandemic began. While she has almost wrapped up Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy Phone Bhoot, the actress will soon resume filming Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

Additionally, she has also signed a film with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and a superhero franchise film that Ali Abbas Zafar is set to direct for the leading streaming media giant Netflix.

Kaif has also notched up a plum role in acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan’s next film which will see her share the screen space with supremely talented Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi.

The latest update on the forthcoming project suggests that Kaif has begun preparing for her role in the same. She has started attending reading sessions with actors and the captain of the ship.

According to reports, Kaif wants to prepare for this film before she begins filming Tiger 3. It is only after wrapping up the Maneesh Sharma directorial that she will move on to shoot her film with Sriram Raghavan. From what we hear, Raghavan is planning to finish the whole film in a start-to-finish 30-day schedule.

The audience is really looking forward to seeing the unusual pairing of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi in the upcoming film. Though Sethupathi is a force to reckon with in Tamil cinema, he is also quite popular among Hindi audiences as the dubbed versions of some of his Tamil films have done really well on satellite.

Sethupathi will be making his Bollywood debut with Santosh Sivan’s Mumbaikar, co-starring Vikrant Massey. It is the remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s 2017 Tamil action thriller Maanagaram, according to reports.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

