Katie Taylor to Cement Legacy as one of the Greatest Boxers Ever

Katie Taylor is back in action on the 25th of November as she locks horns with Chantelle Cameron in a rematch for the light-welterweight title. It’s one of the toughest tests of Taylor’s esteemed boxing career, with victory sure to cement her legacy as one of the best to ever lace up a pair of gloves.

Bray Bomber to bounce back in front of home crowd

The Irish crowd was left shell-shocked when Cameron’s hand was raised in May earlier this year, with the English boxer winning a majority decision at the 3Arena in Dublin. After the impressive performance in her opponent’s backyard, Cameron will go into the rematch as a 4/7 favourite, while those looking to bet on Katie Taylor will find her as a 7/5 underdog.

Taylor lost the first bout on two of the judges’ scorecards, also losing her undefeated record in the process. The Bray-born lightweight is now 22-1-0 as she looks to avenge that defeat and get her hands on the light-welterweight title.

She may give up three inches in height and reach, but Taylor has proven time and time again that you can never bet against her. Many thought her unbeaten record was in jeopardy against Amanda Serrano: Taylor outboxed the legend in front of a sold-out Madison Square Garden in what was the biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing. Katie Taylor is no stranger to being written off, and she’ll no doubt thrive as the underdog in front of the Irish faithful.

Climbing to the top of the pound-for-pound rankings

Taylor currently sits third in The Ring’s pound-for-pound rankings after being leapfrogged by Cameron following the first bout. Claressa Shields sits atop the illustrious list and the 28-year-old still has the best part of a decade to solidify her claim to becoming the greatest female boxer ever.

If Taylor can upset the odds and beat Cameron in style, she will be knocking on the door at the top of the rankings. She has the chance to put things right just six months after suffering defeat on home soil, against a boxer that is writing her own story in the sport.

Cameron’s resume is as extensive and elite as they come, with the scalp of Taylor only adding to the 32-year-old’s legacy. At 18-0, a defeat certainly won’t be in her script, but the Irish hero Taylor will have other plans.

Retirement on the horizon

At 37 years old, Taylor is likely entering the final year or two of her career. She has a lot of miles in the tank following a famed rise in amateur boxing, and she has achieved everything there is to achieve in the professional sport.

Taylor is a two-weight world champion, one of only eight boxers to hold all four major titles at the same time, and has set records for the biggest fights in boxing history. The Bray Bomber is an icon, not only in Ireland but across the world. If she gets her hands on Cameron’s light-welterweight title, there is every chance she retires a two-division world champion, going out as one of the greatest to set foot in the ring.