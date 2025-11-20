Skip to content
Princess of Wales’s Royal Variety Performance gown draws strong comparisons to Diana’s famous Berlin look

Observers noted the familiar Diana line in Kate’s gown along with jewellery linked to Queen Mary and the late Queen.

Princess of Wales

The Princess of Wales steps onto the Royal Variety Performance carpet in a green velvet evening gown

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiNov 20, 2025
Highlights:

  • New gown for Princess of Wales at the Royal Variety Performance
  • Green velvet, off-shoulder, slight fishtail, a clear nod to Princess Diana
  • Princess of Wales says her children were “very sad” not to join her
  • Big night at the Royal Albert Hall with Paddington The Musical, Jessie J and Laufey
  • First time the Waleses have attended the show since her treatment

The Royal Variety Performance was back to its usual energy tonight as Catherine, Princess of Wales arrived at the Royal Albert Hall in a deep green velvet gown that echoed one of Princess Diana’s well-known looks. It was her first appearance at the show since her treatment.

Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales steps onto the Royal Variety Performance carpet in a green velvet evening gown Getty Images


Why the Royal Variety Performance mattered for Princess Catherine this year

Princess Catherine arrived with Prince William at the Royal Albert Hall, moving through the cold London air in a fitted off-shoulder gown believed to be by Talbot Runhof. The shape carried the same soft fishtail line seen on Diana during her 1987 visit to Germany.

Her jewellery added another link to the past: the Greville Diamond Chandelier Earrings and the Queen Mary Diamond Choker Bracelet, which are old family pieces. They carry a heavy history.

Princess of Wales The Princess of Wales wears vintage royal diamonds at the Royal Albert HallGetty Images


What people noticed around the Royal Variety Performance entrance

Inside, nine-year-old twins Emelia and Olivia Edwards handed Princess Catherine a posy. She told them her children were “very sad” not to come and that she had to tell them kids were not allowed at the show. Prince William chatted with the girls too, praising their outfits. One of them mentioned Billie Eilish and he said she had good taste.

Princess of Wales Princess of Wales meets twins Emelia and Olivia Edwards as they attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Royal Albert HallGetty Images


What the Royal Variety Performance brought on stage this year

Jason Manford hosted the night. A long list of acts included the cast of Paddington The Musical, Jessie J singing new material, Laufey, plus a joint set from the West End and Paris casts of Les Misérables for the show’s 40th year. The night raises money for the Royal Variety Charity, which has been increasing its mental-health support for people working in entertainment this year.

Princess of Wales Princess of Wales shares rare comment about her children Getty Images


What comes next for Princess Catherine

Princess Catherine was at the Albert Hall just last weekend with Prince George for the Festival of Remembrance. She has also been working on early-years projects with the Royal Foundation.

green velvet gownprince williamprincess of walesroyal variety performancekate middleton

