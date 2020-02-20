Kashmir journalist wins International award for coverage of India’s lockdown

Ahmer Khan, independent documentary photographer and a radio journalist based in Indian-administered Kashmir, has won the 2019 Agence France-Presse Kate Webb Prize for his coverage on the ground in occupied Kashmir during Delhi’s lockdown of the disputed region. He was honoured for a series of video and written reports that vividly illustrated the impact on locals in the Muslim-majority area following India’s decision to strip occupied Kashmir of its special status in August 2019. “I would want to dedicate this to my resilient colleagues from the Kashmir journalist corps. I want to express my gratitude to my fellow journalists, editors, friends, family and my mother for their constant support. Your support, love and motivation have kept me on the move,” he wrote on Twitter.

I would want to dedicate this to my resilient colleagues from the Kashmir journalist corps. I want to express my gratitude to my fellow journalists, editors, friends, family and my mother for their constant support. Your support, love and motivation has kept me on the move. — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) February 20, 2020

He further said that he would like to give a portion of my prize money to a Kashmiri photojournalist who was forced to do manual labour due to communications blockade in Kashmir.

I’d also like to give a portion of my prize money to a Kashmiri photojournalist who was forced to do manual labour due to communications blockade in #Kashmir. — Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) February 20, 2020