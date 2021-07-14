Website Logo
  Wednesday, July 14, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 411,408
Total Cases 30,946,074
Today's Fatalities 624
Today's Cases 38,792
Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada set to roll soon

By: MohnishSingh

Kartik Aaryan, who was last seen in Love Aaj Kal (2020), has added a string of exciting projects to his resume over the past year. While he has already shot for his next film Dhamaka, some of his other projects are set to get off the ground soon.

If fresh reports are to be believed, Aaryan will start shooting for his upcoming film Shehzada soon. The film is the official remake of the blockbuster Telugu-languages film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde, and Tabu in lead roles.

For the uninitiated, India’s first and biggest superstar Rajesh Khanna once did a film titled Shehzada (1972). It is now Aaryan’s turn to play the title role in a film of the same title. “He has almost as many hits as Rajesh Khanna. Like Khanna, Aaryan is popular across the age board. Kids and grandmothers love him. And since the two generations bracketing the family love him the others have no choice,” says a leading producer who is keen on signing the rising Bollywood star in one of his upcoming films.

Rohit Dhawan, who has previously directed Desi Boyz (2011) and Dishoom (2016), will call the shots for Shehzada. Producer Ekta Kapoor is bankrolling the high-profile film under her production house, Balaji Motion Pictures. She has reportedly bought the remake rights to Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo for a whooping price.

“The producers of Shehzada paid a staggering ₹9 crores (approximately £ 871,199.31) for the remake rights. Allu Arjun, who starred in the original, may also a make a guest appearance in Shehzada,” a source close to the development reveals.

In other news, Aaryan’s upcoming film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is set to face another delay as its shoot has been postponed again. The horror-comedy, which also has Kiara Advani and Tabu on the cast, is a sequel to the 2007 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The actor has also signed Sajid Nadiadwala’s next Satyanarayana Ki Katha, which is expected to roll soon.

