  • Wednesday, June 23, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 390,660
Total Cases 30,028,709
Today's Fatalities 1,358
Today's Cases 50,848
Entertainment

Kartik Aaryan’s next with Sajid Nadiadwala titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MurtuzaNullwala

A few weeks ago, there were reports that Kartik Aaryan has been roped in to star in a love saga which will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Well, today, the makers have officially announced the film, and it is titled Satyanarayan Ki Katha.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment took to Twitter to share the motion poster of the movie, and make an announcement about it.

They tweeted, “#SajidNadiadwala brings to you the musical love saga, #SatyanarayanKiKatha, in collaboration with @namahpictures , starring @TheAaryanKartik directed by the award winning director, @sameervidwans . @WardaNadiadwala @shareenmantri @kishor_arora #KaranShrikantSharma #SNKK.”

Satyanarayan Ki Katha is co-produced by Namah Pictures, and it will be directed by Sameer Vidwans. The filmmaker has earlier directed many Marathi films, and he won a National Award for the 2019 release Anandi Gopal.

While talking about the film, in a statement Sajid Nadiadwala said, “Satyanarayan Ki Katha has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans, and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience”.

Kartik Aaryan added, “I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for some time now, I couldn’t have asked for a better collaboration.  I’m extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir, Shareen, and Kishor’s vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It’s also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining. Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award.”

Satyanarayan Ki Katha will go on the floors by end of this year, and it is slated to release in 2022. Well, it’s a love story, so we are excited to know which actress will be roped in to star opposite Kartik in the movie.

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

