Kartik Aaryan’s next with Ajay Bahl titled Freddy

By: Mohnish Singh







The year 2020 may not have been as fruitful for rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan as he would have probably thought, but 2021 seems quite promising for him. The actor has some high-profile films on his patter which will hit the big screen next year. And if reports are to be believed, he has added one more interesting title to his upcoming line-up.

According to reports, Kartik Aaryan is set to play the title role in filmmaker Ajay Bahl’s next directorial which has just locked Freddy as its title. We also hear that Aaryan will start shooting for the upcoming film in mid-2021 after completing Ram Madhvani’s thriller Dhamaka, which he announced recently on his birthday.

A source close to development informs an online publication that the actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in Freddy. "In Freddy Kartik will play a character unlike any he has played so far. Ajay wanted someone with a sense of mischief and mystery. Kartik fitted the bill," reveals the source.







The actor, who has mostly played romantic characters before, will undergo a rigorous workshop to get his body language and diction right for Freddy. “He will be nothing like Kartik Aaryan when he is ready to play Freddy,” concludes the source.

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan is looking forward to completing pending portions of Dharma Productions’ comic-caper Dostana 2 and T-Series Films’ horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Both films were set to release in 2020 itself, but the sudden outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic put all plans on hold. The makers are now planning to release them in the first half of 2021, though nothing has been confirmed officially.

In Dostana 2, Aaryan stars alongside Janhvi Kapoor and debutant Lakshya. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, on the other hand, has Kiara Advani as his leading lady.







