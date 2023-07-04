Website Logo
  • Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Trending Now:  

Bollywood News

Kartik Aaryan’s film with Kabir Khan titled ‘Chandu Champion’

As per a statement, Chandu Champion is “based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.”

Kartik Aaryan (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actor Kartik Aaryan’s first collaboration with Kabir Khan has been titled Chandu Champion.

On Tuesday, Kartik took to Instagram and shared the update with the fans and followers. He also announced that the film will hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

“The toughest journey I’m about to embark upon! But then…Chandu Nahi… Champion Hai Main. #ChanduChampion – 14th June 2024,” he wrote.

The upcoming film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

As per a statement, Chandu Champion is “based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up.”

With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

Kabir also shared the update on his social media.

“Elated to announce my next one with Sajid Nadiadwala. Presenting Kartik Aaryan in and as Chandu Champion – A true story of a man who refused to surrender. Releasing on 14th June 2024,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Kartik is currently basking in the success of Satya Prem Ki Katha, which received positive response from the audience.

The film stars Kartik alongside Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Satyaprem Ki Katha revolved around Kartik and Kiara’s love story. The film marks the actor’s second collaboration after the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which was released in 2022.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Ameesha Patel says male actors ‘deserve’ higher pay
Entertainment
SRK undergoes surgery following an accident in US
Entertainment
Here’s why Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ has been pushed to Dec 1
Entertainment
Here’s when trailer for Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ will be unveiled
Entertainment
‘I’ll always be indebted to Ram Gopal Verma,’ says Manoj as ‘Satya’ clocks 25 years
Entertainment
Playing strong women comes naturally to me: Kajol
Entertainment
John Abraham’s ‘The Diplomat’ to release in Jan 2024
Entertainment
Sidharth Malhotra’s action thriller ‘Yodha’ postponed again
Entertainment
Bhansali’s ‘Baiju Bawra’ to be biggest musical film India has ever seen
Entertainment
‘Having matured conversations about sex, lust is key’: Mrunal Thakur
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar announces fifth installment of ‘Housefull’ franchise
Entertainment
‘Ishqiya’ was the movie I was waiting for: Vidya Balan
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW