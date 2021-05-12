Kartik Aaryan to team up with Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, rising Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is set to join forces with filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala for an epic love story. To be jointly produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Namah Pictures, the forthcoming film will reportedly be directed by National Award-winning director Sameer Vidhwans. If all goes well, it will go before cameras towards the end of the year.

“Sajid Nadiadwala has been discussing a potential collaboration with Kartik for a while now and they have found a script that makes for a perfect union. It is an epic love story featuring Kartik in a space that’s not explored before. The National Award-winning director, Sameer Vidhwans is planning to paint a fresh picture in the romantic genre and all the stakeholders are excited to take this film on the floors,” a source close to the development informs an online publication.

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Sameer Vidhwans won the prestigious National Award for their respective films – Chhichhore and Anandi Gopal – in the same year, 2019. Vidhwans, who is a force to reckon with in Marathi cinema, is set to make his Bollywood debut with the upcoming project.

The source goes on to add, “The team is silently working on the prep work of the film, but want to make things official only when the Covid cases go down. Kartik is excited to team up with a producer like Sajid Nadiadwala for the first time.”

Kartik Aaryan will next be seen in Ram Madhvani’s suspense thriller Dhamaka, which is set for a direct-to-digital premiere on streaming media platform Netflix. He also headlines T-Series Films and Cine1 Studios’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The much-awaited horror-comedy also features Kiara Advani and award-winning actress Tabu in principal roles.

