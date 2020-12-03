Kartik Aaryan to kick-start Dhamaka shoot from next week

By: Mohnish Singh







Last seen in the Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal (2020), Kartik Aaryan has several high-profile films on his platter right now. While he has already wrapped up the major chunks of Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2 and T-Series Films’ Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor will commence the first shooting schedule of his next Dhamaka from next week. The actor took to Twitter to announce the same.

Dhamaka sees Kartik Aaryan in a never seen before avatar. He plays the character of an investigative journalist in the movie. Known for portraying light-hearted roles in his previous outings, the actor is going to play an intense and gritty character for the first time in his career. Ram Madhvani is calling the shots for the forthcoming project.

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an online publication, “It is a subject that Kartik loved in the first narration and instantly allotted his dates to Madhvani. It is a different space for Kartik, who so far is synonymous with rom-coms, and he is all charged up to embark on this new journey.”







The source goes on to reveal that Dhamaka is a nail-biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic. “The film is a nail-biting thriller, inspired by a Korean classic. However, the details have been kept under wraps,” adds the source.

The film will hit the shooting floor soon for a schedule of 45 to 50 days. The makers are looking at wrapping it up in a start-to-finish schedule. “In-fact, it will be ready before his already on floors films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Dostana 2. It will most probably release during summer 2021,” the source signs off.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











