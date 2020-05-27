Kartik Aaryan doesn’t want success to go to his head

Kartik Aaryan came from nowhere and tasted huge success with his first film, Pyaar Ka Punchnama (2011), itself. Barring a few hiccups, the actor has been delivering back-to-back hits at the box-office.

Today Kartik is considered one of the most bankable rising stars in Bollywood. The actor is very much aware of the enviable position that he has achieved over the past few years, but he wants to remain real and let success not go to his head.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on May 24, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT

“I do not want to let go of that real me in myself. I am very real. I like to be attached to reality and always like to be my real self. I never like any sort of pretence,” the actor tells a leading publication.

He goes on to add, “I always like to extend my support to the producers and directors. I wish to promote my films left, right, and centre. I leave no stone unturned when it comes to promoting my films.

Kartik Aaryan has some exciting films lined up for release in 2020, one of them being Dharma Productions’ much-awaited comic-caper Dostana 2. The movie is a sequel to Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan’s Dostana (2008). Apart from him, the sequel also features Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya in prominent roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) on Apr 23, 2020 at 12:39am PDT

The shooting of Dostana 2 is currently on hold due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Ask him about the film, and the actor says, “There is still time for us to discuss this film. There is a long time to go, so let’s wait for the right time for me to be able to disclose it to you. All I can say is that Dostana 2 will surely push the envelope.”

Apart from Dostana 2, Aaryan will also be seen in Anees Bazmee’s horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 opposite Kiara Advani.