Kareena Kapoor Khan to play Sita in mythological magnum-opus Sita?

On February 25, filmmaker Alaukik Desai announced a mythological magnum-opus, titled Sita: The Incarnation. Acclaimed screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who is known for writing such all-time blockbusters as Baahubali: The Beginning (2015), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015), and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017), is set to write the upcoming multilingual film.

As far as the casting is concerned, we hear that the makers have two actresses in mind, but they are keen to get Kareena Kapoor Khan onboard to play the title character of Sita in the big-ticket venture. Interestingly, two other projects based on the Indian epic of Ramayana are in the works in Bollywood, titled Adipurush and Ramayana 3D.

Sharing casting details, a source in the know informs a publication, “Alaukik and Vijayendra Prasad both feel Kareena will be apt for the role. Their Ramayana is from Sita’s perspective, which also makes it very different from the other two projects that are in the pipeline. Alia Bhatt is also being considered but it is Kareena who the makers have first spoken to.”







The source goes on to add, “Bebo has loved the idea and since she has the titular role, she will have the majority of the screen space, unlike Adipurush and Ramayana 3D where the men dominate the frames. Kareena’s team is now figuring out dates and remuneration for the same. Once the modalities are worked out, a formal announcement will be made. In case, it doesn’t work out with Kareena, then Alia is their second pick for the period saga.”

Bankrolled by Human Being Studio Production, Sita: The Incarnation will release in five popular Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is touted to take the audience on a breathtaking VFX-based journey of India’s mythological magnum-opus. Manoj Muntashir will write dialogues and lyrics.

