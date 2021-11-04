Karanvir Sharma: This Diwali is going to be very special for everyone because it is sort of on the brink of normalcy (Exclusive)

Karanvir Sharma (Photo from Planet Media PR)

By: Murtuza Nullwala

Karanvir Sharma has been a part of many films and TV shows. He was last seen in the TV show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, and his performance in it was appreciated a lot.

Eastern Eye recently interacted with Sharma and when we asked him about his Diwali plans, the actor said, “For me, Diwali always starts off with the Pooja in the office and at home. At home, we primarily do Pooja in the evening which is the most beautiful part. Before Diwali (one or two days prior), I try to do a little bit of rangoli, just to be a little festive. I like decorating my own house with a lot of lights. Also, I like to play cards and gift a lot of things. So, I want to do everything that everyone does in Diwali besides bursting crackers.”

While giving a message to all his fans, Sharma said, “I wish them a very safe and a Happy Diwali. This Diwali is going to be very special for everyone because it is sort of on the brink of normalcy. But, obviously, we have to be responsible, so don’t keep your guards down. I wished them (fans) all the very best.”

“I have a few surprises lined up for them. Just after Diwali, another music video of my and Debattama (Saha) will be out. So, they are going to see us in a nice music video. We are looking forward to that, and I have my movie releasing at the end of the year,” he added.

Sharma will next be seen in the movie A Thursday which also stars Yami Gautam.