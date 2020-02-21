Karanvir Bohra to conceptualize and create web show Yatra

Popular television star Karanvir Bohra is set to add a new feather to his cap. He is currently busy working on an upcoming web show, titled Yatra. The actor will conceptualize and create the show along with his wife Teejay Sidhu. Yatra will see the couple along with their twins visit spiritual places across India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Aug 26, 2019 at 4:22am PDT

Talking about his ambitious project, Karanvir Bohra tells an entertainment portal, “We have been thinking of this idea since the time our babies were one year old. But that time it was too difficult to handle the babies as well as the travel show. So, we were just waiting for our children to start understanding people and places. They just started communicating and they have too many questions. So, we just realised this is just the right time to start a travel show with the babies called Yatra. Everybody travels, but what we thought was how can we incorporate value systems, spirituality, religion and fun.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra) on Aug 10, 2019 at 2:55am PDT

The actor goes on to add that his childhood experiences have influenced to work on the show. “I remember when I was a kid, my mom used to take me and my sister to Jodhpur, that is where I am from. Every summer my grandmother and my uncle would organise spiritual sojourns. So, I have visited all the Jyotirlingas, all the chardhams, and not only that, most of the mosques, churches and gurudwaras. They would take us everywhere and that is why we are so liberal in our thinking also. It is a beautiful thing that I get to relive all these things with my children,” he concludes.