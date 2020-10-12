Karan Wahi set to host Bigg Boss 14 spin-off on Voot Select

There is no denying the fact that Bigg Boss, which is currently running its fourteenth season, is one of the most-watched reality shows on Indian television. The show has been entertaining the audience season after season.







Apart from watching the high-voltage drama going on inside the glass-walled house of Bigg Boss, the audience has a keen interest in knowing about every titbit that the channel fails to show on television because of time-constraint.

So, taking the entertainment quotient several notches higher, Voot Select, the online arm of Colors TV, is set to entertain Bigg Boss fans through their unique show Bigg Buzz – Asli Fans Ka Asli Adda.

As mentioned above, the real fans of Bigg Boss are always on the lookout for every minute details about their favourite contestants and Bigg Buzz is a platform that will provide them just that.







The show will help the fans get the exclusive scoop on Bigg Boss 14 and evicted contestants. Not just that it will also be a place for all the discussions, gossip, fan theories, and tête-à-tête with their favourite contestants.

Popular television personality Karan Wahi has been roped in to host the show. The actor will interact with the fans and give them all the exclusive updates straight from the Bigg Boss house.

Talking about the same, Wahi said in a statement: "It is a wonderful feeling to be associated with one of the biggest reality shows in India, Bigg Boss, through the entertainment platform – Bigg Buzz. The show is a one-of-a-kind entertainer that appeals to viewers of all ages. Asli Fans of the show are in for a gala time as we bring them closer to the Bigg Boss house like never before with fun challenges and an opportunity to interact with the contestants. I look forward to having candid conversations with the evictees and I am hoping to make them spill some beans on the biggest secrets of this season."







