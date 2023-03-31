Website Logo
  Friday, March 31, 2023
Karan Soni, Leslie Uggams set to return for Deadpool 3

Soni and Uggams played respective fan favorites Dopinder and Blind Al in the first two installments of the blockbuster series.

Karan Soni (Photo credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Actors Karan Soni and Leslie Uggams are joining Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in the third installment of the Marvel Studios film franchise.

According to entertainment outlet Deadline, Soni will return as the anti-hero’s cab-driving sidekick and Uggams will reprise the role of Deadpool’s know-it-all roommate.

The duo also joins previously announced cast members Hugh Jackman, who is returning as Wolverine, as well as new cast additions Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Succession star Matthew Macfadyen.

Shawn Levy is directing Deadpool 3, penned by franchise writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin wrote a previous draft of the script.

Reynolds and Levy are producing the film alongside Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

