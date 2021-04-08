Trending Now

Karan Kundrra joins the cast of Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai


Karan Kundrra (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)
By: Mohnish Singh

Renowned television actor Karan Kundrra, who was last seen on television in Dil Hi Toh Hai 3 (2020), has joined the cast of Star Plus’ long-running show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Produced by Rajan Shahi under the banner of Director’s Kut Productions, YRKKH is one of the top-rated shows on Indian television. It stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in central characters.

Kundrra, who has just come onboard, will play the character of Ranveer on the show. Talking about his character, the actor told a publication, “Ranveer is a very flamboyant sort of character. He is a very nice character. He is a Rajasthani and has a past. He has baggage, and I think everyone is going to love what Ranveer is. He is not here to create any problems; he is very good at heart. I would not call it a cameo but I do not think it is going to be a very big stretch.”

He went on to add that he has already shot with the lead cast of the show and enjoyed the experience. “I have shot with Shivangi, Mohsin, and everyone else, beautiful people. I was a little nervous because I am going on a new set. It is not Balaji (Telefilms). I only know Priyamvada. Everyone is very warm and welcoming, even the crew members and everyone else on the sets. You know, it is a family-like feeling,” Kundrra concluded.

The latest track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai promises to be filled with lots of twists and turns, and Karan Kundrra’s entry as Ranveer is just going to pique audiences’ interest in the current storyline.

Post Views: 84










